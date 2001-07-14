Ford to Discuss Results for Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year 2021, As Well As Outlook for 2022, at Chat With BofA Securities

Senior leaders from Ford will discuss the company’s 2021 financial performance, which will be released on Thursday, Feb. 3, along with its expectations for the environment and performance in 2022, during a fireside chat hosted by Bank of America automotive equity analyst John Murphy on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The discussion will focus especially on significant progress made against and the continued unfolding of the Ford+ plan for growth. That includes how Ford is leveraging its foundational strengths to lead in connectivity and electrification, and scaling the strongest, most compelling global lineup in the company’s history.

From Ford, the webcast will feature:

John Lawler, chief financial officer

Kumar Galhotra, president, Americas & International Markets Group, and

Lynn Antipas Tyson, executive director, Investor Relations

The fireside chat can be viewed+online. Additional information is available at shareholder.ford.com.

