Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

3 Stocks With Low Forward Price-Earnings Ratios

These stocks may suit the value investor

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Summary
  • BRP Inc., Rackspace Technology Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. have forward price-earnings ratios that are below the S&P 500's historical average.
  • Wall Street is positive about these stocks.
Article's Main Image

Investors could be interested in the following securities, as their forward price-earnings ratios are lower than the S&P 500's historical average price-earnings ratio of 15. The projections of future earnings are based on data from Morningstar analysts.

BRP Inc.

The first stock that makes the cut is BRP Inc. (

DOOO, Financial), a Canadian manufacturer of power sports vehicles and marine products that it markets worldwide.

BRP Inc. has a forward price-earnings ratio of 9, which results from Wednesday’s closing price of $80.05 per share and analyst expectations for net earnings per share of approximately $8.89 for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen 18.24% over the past year for a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and a 52-week range of $65.01 to $102.96.

1486755773986971648.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 4 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock with an average price target of $110.10 per share.

Rackspace Technology Inc.

The second stock that qualifies is Rackspace Technology, Inc. (

RXT, Financial), a San Antonio, Texas-based multi-cloud technology services company serving several industries worldwide, including financial, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage and public sectors.

Rackspace Technology has a forward price-earnings ratio of 11.27, which derives from Wednesday’s closing price of $12.32 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $1.09 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has dropped by 47% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a 52-week range of $11.76 to $26.43.

1486755778181275648.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 2 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight with an average price target of $20.78 per share for this stock.

Encore Capital Group Inc.

The third stock that makes the cut is Encore Capital Group Inc. (

ECPG, Financial), a San Diego, California-based financial services company providing debt recovery solutions services to several businesses worldwide.

Encore Capital Group Inc. has a forward price-earnings ratio of 7.26, which derives from Wednesday’s closing price of $64.16 per share and analyst expectations for earnings of approximately $8.837 per share for the next full fiscal year.

The stock has risen by 109.39% over the past year for a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a 52-week range of $29.65 to $67.94.

1486755781540913152.png

GuruFocus has assigned a rating of 3 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight and have established an average price target of $69 per share for the stock.

Also See:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus