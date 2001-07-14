Podchaser Partners With Audacy on Podcasting Insights to Enhance Podcasting Capabilities

Podchaser, the most comprehensive podcast database, is partnering with and enhancing the podcasting capabilities of Audacy, the multi-platform audio content and entertainment organization.

Through this partnership, Audacy will utilize Podchaser’s industry-leading metadata and podcast technology capabilities to gain insight into the performance and influence of podcasts across the entire industry, enhancing Audacy’s value proposition for agencies and clients.

"We are excited to supercharge Audacy’s podcast initiatives with our dataset,” said Bradley Davis, CEO of Podchaser. “Partnering with Audacy is a huge step towards our goal of empowering all podcasters”

“As Audacy continues to build out our industry leading, measurement and attribution suite, we are excited to partner with Podchaser to help our client and agency partners continue to make smart decisions routed in data when placing their podcast buys with Audacy,”said Ken Lagana, Executive Vice President, Digital Sales at Audacy.

About Podchaser

Podchaser is the world's most comprehensive podcast database - our mission is to collect, enrich, and distribute podcasting insights to power discovery for creators, fans, and brands.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best collection of local music, news and sports brands, a premium podcast creator, major event producer, and digital innovator. Audacy engages 200 million consumers each month, bringing people together around content that matters to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

