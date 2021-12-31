Iconic Gold Announces Retirement of Dick Walters

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Iconic Gold Exploration Corporation (“Iconic Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ICON) (OTC:MFMLF) announces that Richard “Dick” Walters has retired from his position as Executive Vice President to the Company.



Mr. Walters has served the Company as an officer and director for 21 years from 2000 to June 2021, when he stepped down as a director and up until December 31, 2021, when he retired from his officer position. After an illustrious career spanning some 55 years, Mr. Walters has decided to retire but will remain as an Advisor to Iconic Gold. The Company thanks Mr. Walters for his services and is delighted to retain his expertise on ongoing projects.

“It has been an honor and a privilege working with Dick over the past five years,” commented President and CEO, Robert Abenante.

“The Company has been incredibly fortunate to enjoy the fruits of his expertise and experience and we hope to continue to work with him for years to come in a less intensive capacity so he can enjoy well-deserved retirement. We wish him the very best,” concluded Mr. Abenante.

