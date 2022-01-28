Jackpot Digital to Launch New Advanced Version of Jackpot Blitz(TM)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") ( TSXV:JJ, Financial)( TSXV:JJ.WT.B, Financial)( TSXV:JJ.WT.C, Financial)(OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce that in early 2022, the company expects to introduce the next generation of Jackpot Blitz™ to the casino world. The new version of Jackpot Blitz™ will support the Slot Accounting System ("SAS") protocol, with capabilities to accept cash/voucher and print voucher at each seat.

With the SAS protocol integration, Jackpot BlitzTM meets the industry standard criteria required by the majority of large casino operations and dramatically increases the number of casinos able to install Jackpot Blitz™ onto their casino floors. By unlocking major segments of the global casino market, the Company sees the introduction of this feature as a significant growth milestone.

The new SAS protocol supported Jackpot Blitz™ will be exhibited throughout 2022 in front of decision-makers at large national and global trade shows such as the National Indian Gaming Association (USA in April), the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association (USA in August) and the Global Gaming Expo (USA in October).

A major focus for Q1 and Q2 2022 will be to prepare the order book, component supply, and manufacturing capabilities for completion of the SAS protocol integration. With the integration, the Company expects a significant broadening of Jackpot's customer base, further solidifying its position as the leading global poker ETG provider.

Jackpot's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "this is a very exciting time for our Company as we approach completion of SAS protocol integration, the final featured needed to make Jackpot Blitz™ compatible with casinos around the world. We consistently receive requests from major casinos around the world for SAS protocol compliant, cash and voucher accepting, and voucher printing capabilities on Jackpot Blitz™ and we will soon be able to serve this very large market segment, which includes some of the biggest names in the casino gaming industry. We expect the introduction of the next generation of Jackpot Blitz™ to be a major inflection point in the evolution of our Company as it will enable us to serve a broader segment of casinos worldwide, and substantially accelerate the growth of our customer base."

The Company also wishes to announce that further to the Company's news release dated December 21, 2021, the Exchange has approved the engagement of Brian Gusko Advisory Services Inc. to provide to the Company a market awareness campaign which will include a European investor component.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian

President & CEO

