University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Investment company University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University of Maryland Foundation, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $57 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of University of Maryland Foundation, Inc.. Also check out:
1. University of Maryland Foundation, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. University of Maryland Foundation, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. University of Maryland Foundation, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. keeps buying
- Added Positions: VPL,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 94,329 shares, 40.15% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 216,706 shares, 29.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.33%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 25 shares, 19.86% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 37,605 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) - 10,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.
University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 216,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.
