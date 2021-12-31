University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Added Positions: VPL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, University of Maryland Foundation, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $57 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of University of Maryland Foundation, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/university+of+maryland+foundation%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 94,329 shares, 40.15% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) - 216,706 shares, 29.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.33% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 25 shares, 19.86% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 37,605 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) - 10,000 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio.

University of Maryland Foundation, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $75.52 and $80.44, with an estimated average price of $78.61. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 216,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.