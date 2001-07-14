Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend

3 minutes ago
On January 25, 2022, the Board of Directors of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: CTBI) declared its cash dividend of $0.40 per share, which will be paid on April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., with assets of $5.4 billion, is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky and has 70 banking locations across eastern, northeastern, central, and south central Kentucky, six banking locations in southern West Virginia, three banking locations in northeastern Tennessee, four trust offices across Kentucky, and one trust office in Tennessee.

