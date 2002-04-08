AquaBounty Technologies Initiates Site Preparations for Construction of 10,000 Metric Ton Salmon Farm in Pioneer, Ohio

MAYNARD, Mass., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. ( AQB) (“AquaBounty” or the “Company”), a land-based aquaculture company utilizing technology to enhance productivity and sustainability, today announced the initiation of site preparations for the construction of the Company’s planned 10,000 Metric Ton salmon farm in Pioneer, Ohio.



“We are pleased to have begun work on the property in Pioneer, Ohio – achieving critical pre-construction milestones to enable building to commence after the spring thaw,” said Sylvia Wulf, Chief Executive Officer of AquaBounty. “The construction of roadways and on-site energy infrastructure, as well as the setting of surveyor’s benchmarks ahead of grading work, are underway as we speak. These are absolutely critical first steps in the construction process.

“Our team has implemented a set of rigorous processes to mitigate potential supply chain challenges resulting from the current market environment, while containing any potential price increases – including the ordering of key RAS technology items such as disc filters and the pre-engineered metal building (PEMB) for the farm.

“We are planning an official groundbreaking ceremony and will communicate the details in the coming weeks. This marks an incredibly exciting milestone for AquaBounty and a time to celebrate with, and thank the Village of Pioneer, Williams County, and the State of Ohio, for their on-going support,” concluded Wulf.

About AquaBounty

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. ( AQB) is a leader in the field of land-based aquaculture and the use of technology for improving its productivity and sustainability. The Company’s objective is to help ensure the availability of high-quality seafood to meet global consumer demand, while addressing critical production constraints in the most popular farmed species.

The Company’s genetically engineered salmon program is based upon a single, specific molecular modification in salmon that results in more rapid growth in early development. With aquaculture farms located in Prince Edward Island, Canada, and Indiana, United States, AquaBounty is raising salmon that is free of antibiotics and other contaminants, in land-based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (“RAS”) which are designed to prevent disease and to include multiple levels of fish containment to protect wild fish populations. AquaBounty’s solution offers a reduced carbon footprint and no risk of pollution of marine ecosystems, as compared to traditional sea-cage farming. For more information, please visit www.aquabounty.com.

