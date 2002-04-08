SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Shift4 Payments, Inc. (: FOUR) (“Shift4”) on behalf of the Company’s investors.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Shift4 and/or the company’s officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders in connection with recent corporate actions, and whether Shift4 investors have been harmed as a result of such actions.

Shift4 shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email ([email protected]) or online athttps://kaskelalaw.com/cases/shift4-payments-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

