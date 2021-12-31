Oikos Holdings Llc Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: ITOT, VEU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oikos Holdings Llc. As of 2021Q4, Oikos Holdings Llc owns 6 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 315,650 shares, 34.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.47% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 133,667 shares, 26.70% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 911,336 shares, 26.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 283.88% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 114,500 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 120,900 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio.

Oikos Holdings Llc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $100.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.6%. The holding were 114,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oikos Holdings Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 65,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oikos Holdings Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 283.88%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.6%. The holding were 911,336 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Oikos Holdings Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $226.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 315,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.