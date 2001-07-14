Schnitzer Restarts Shredding Operations at Everett, MA Facility

The Company announced that on January 28, 2022, it restarted shredding operations at its Everett, Massachusetts facility as planned during the Company’s second fiscal quarter. The resumption of shredding operations follows replacement and repairs to shredder equipment that had been damaged on December 8, 2021.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.

