Saint Jean Carbon Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement for gross proceeds of $700,000

Calgary, AB, Canada, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL), with reference to its previous news release dated January 24, 2022, is pleased to announce that on January 31, 2022 it closed the first tranche of the private placement today by placing an aggregate of 5,600,000 units (“Common Units”) at a price of $0.125 per Common Unit for gross proceeds of $700,000 (the “Offering”).



Each Common Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Share”) at a price of $0.125 per Share and one half of one (0.5) common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.25 per Warrant Share until January 31, 2024. The Units will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.

The Company expects to close the second and final tranche of the Offering on or before February 11, 2022. The Company intends to pay the 6% cash finder’s fee and issue the non-transferrable finder warrants concurrently with the final closing of the Offering.

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

