NuScale Power and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. Announce Satisfaction of Contingency for $30 Million of Samsung C&T Corporation's PIPE Investment

NuScale Power, LLC (“NuScale” or the “Company”), the industry-leading provider of proprietary and innovative advanced nuclear small modular reactor (“SMR”) technology, and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SV) (“Spring Valley”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that the previously disclosed contingency with respect to $30 million of Samsung C&T Corporation’s (“Samsung C&T”) PIPE investment has been satisfied.

In December 2021, NuScale and Spring Valley entered into a definitive business combination agreement to create a first-of-its-kind energy company poised to power the global energy transition by delivering safe, scalable and reliable carbon-free nuclear power. This $30 million of Samsung C&T’s $50 million PIPE commitment was previously contingent upon the entry into a commercial arrangement among Samsung C&T, Fluor Enterprises Inc. and NuScale. Samsung C&T’s $50 million PIPE commitment is in addition to its previous $20 million equity investment in June 2021. As a result, Samsung C&T has committed a total investment of $70 million in NuScale. With the satisfaction of this contingency, the enhanced commitment by Samsung C&T brings commitments in the PIPE transaction to $211 million. These proceeds, along with over $232 million in Spring Valley’s trust account, subject to redemptions by Spring Valley’s shareholders, will be used to bolster and accelerate the commercialization of NuScale’s SMR technology. Pending the satisfaction of customary closing conditions to the PIPE investment, the combined PIPE investment and balance of Spring Valley’s trust account should ensure that the minimum cash closing condition of the business combination can be met.

“Samsung C&T Corporation’s enhanced investment in NuScale reflects our belief that NuScale and its industry-leading SMR technology are poised to play a significant and multifaceted role in the global energy transition,” said Byung Soo Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Development Division of Samsung C&T. “We are excited to continue to support NuScale during this important next phase of opportunity and growth.”

“U.S. and international momentum continues to build for nuclear. Whether it’s the European energy crisis or retirement of U.S. coal plants, the macro tailwinds are undeniable and the fundamental benefits of SMRs and NuScale are clear,” said John Hopkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of NuScale. “We are grateful to have such a strong and experienced partner in Samsung C&T Corporation as we work to bring our trailblazing SMR technology to more customers around the world.”

NuScale is the provider of a proprietary and innovative advanced nuclear power solution, the NuScale Power Module™ (“NPM”), which is the only viable, near-term deployable SMR technology. Capable of generating 77 megawatts electric (“MWe”) of electricity, the NPM is safe, reliable and scalable – NuScale’s VOYGR™ power plant design can accommodate configurations of four, six and 12 modules that can provide up to 924 megawatts of electricity.

NuScale’s NPM can serve as a reliable, carbon-free source of power that complements renewable sources such as wind, solar and hydropower generation. The NPM can provide consistent baseload power with available load-following, no matter the time of day, weather or season. Its unique design and safety features allow it to be easily integrated into electric grids or used in a variety of industrial applications such as water desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production and carbon-capture technology.

Samsung C&T is joined by several other global financial and strategic investors committed to the PIPE, including DS Private Equity and Segra Capital Management, with participation by Spring Valley’s sponsor, Pearl Energy.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022 and is subject to approval by Spring Valley’s shareholders as well as other customary closing conditions.

About NuScale

NuScale is poised to meet the diverse energy needs of customers across the world. It has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production and other process heat applications. The groundbreaking NuScale Power Module™, a small, safe pressurized water reactor, can generate 77 MWe of electricity and can be scaled to meet customer needs. The VOYGR™-12 power plant is capable of generating 924 MWe, and NuScale also offers the four-module VOYGR-4 (308 MWe) and six-module VOYGR-6 (462 MWe) and other configurations based on customer needs. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement and construction company with a 70-year history in commercial nuclear power.

NuScale is headquartered in Portland, OR and has offices in Corvallis, OR; Rockville, MD; Charlotte, NC; Richland, WA; and London, UK. Follow us on Twitter: %40NuScale_Power, Facebook: NuScale+Power%2C+LLC, LinkedIn: NuScale-Power and Instagram: nuscale_power. Visit NuScale's website.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SV) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities focusing on sustainability, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services. Spring Valley’s sponsor is supported by Pearl Energy Investment Management, LLC, a Dallas, Texas based investment firm that focuses on partnering with best-in-class management teams to invest in the North American energy industry.

About Samsung C&T’s Engineering & Construction Group

Samsung C&T’s Engineering & Construction Group with 45 years of engineering and construction experience in commercial and residential buildings, civil infrastructure and plant construction throughout the world, is also a total technology solution provider which covers entire value chains for the overall advancement and transformation of building environments with safety and sustainability as its core value. Its notable projects include Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, Riyadh Metro Project in Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s 5,600MW Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Project.

