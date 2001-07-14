United Rentals Earns 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced it has earned a 2022 Top Workplaces USA Award, issued by Energage, a research company. The award, based on data gathered by an independent employee engagement survey, recognizes United Rentals for having an outstanding people-oriented culture.

United Rentals ranked number 37 in the award’s Large Company category, which includes companies with 2500+ employees. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations. Top Workplaces USA Awards recognize organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in an employee engagement survey. Analyzing data from the survey, Energage identified people-first Top Workplaces USA Award winners.

“A passion for people is a hallmark of United Rentals culture,” said Craig Pintoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, United Rentals. “The Top Workplaces USA Award reflects how we have turned this passion into action to engage and inspire our people. Our employees are the foundation for United Rentals’ ability to exceed customers’ expectations and fulfill our mission of building a better future for the people and communities we serve.”

United Rentals believes that it takes great employees to build an outstanding organization and to provide a safe, world-class workplace. The company is passionate about helping its people develop and grow professionally and embrace teamwork in everything they do. For more information on employment opportunities, visit the United+Rentals+Careers+website.

