FOX News Books Releases New Title as Part of First Franchise Series

FOX News Books, the publishing imprint of FOX News Media, will roll out its fourth book entitled Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families as part of its first franchise series, announced Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. Authored by FOX News @ Night anchor and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream, the new title comes on the heels of the platform’s continuous success, delivering three back-to-back bestsellers in its publishing debut, including Bream’s faith-based book The Women of the Bible Speak.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “It has been remarkable to see FOX News Books flourish, selling more than one million copies in just over a year, which is more evidence of the power of FOX News Media and the connection we have with our loyal, engaged audience. We are exceptionally proud to debut our first franchise, capitalizing on Shannon’s highly insightful Women of the Bible series, this time focusing on the mothers and daughters.”

Ms. Bream added, “Watching the success of The Women of the Bible Speak was a highlight of my career and an experience for which I am forever grateful. During the challenging year of the pandemic, hearing the feedback from readers across the country was an inspiration for me to continue in my journey of sharing the stories that I love and have helped me through hard times. I am ecstatic to continue on this journey as the first franchise author for FOX News Books.”

Debuting on March 29th, The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families will be the fourth title from the imprint, and is second in the newly establish faith-based franchise, following the record breaking best-seller The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today. The new book will examine the lives of biblical women to see how God’s plans can turn our worlds upside down through stories that explain the intimate connection between faith and family. Showcasing God’s unexpected agenda, these stories selected by Bream will reflect on the imperfections and bonds between mothers and daughters who either followed God’s will or chose their own paths.

As one of eight platforms in the FOX News Media footprint, FOX News Books launched in November 2020 with Pete Hegseth’s Modern Warriors,Bream’s The Women of the Bible Speak in March 2021 followed by All-American Christmas authored by Rachel Campos-Duffy and Sean Duffy in November 2021. Together, the platform’s first foray into publishing has sold over 1 million copies in the 14 months since inception, with all titles placing atop all the national bestseller lists. Notably, The Women of the Bible Speak appeared on the New York Times bestseller list for 15 weeks in a row, notching five weeks in the number one spot and was the 10th best-selling book for adult nonfiction in 2021 according to Nielsen BookScan.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the AVOD platform FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 20 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005664/en/