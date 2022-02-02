Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

New England Realty Associates Announces First-Quarter Distribution on Class A Units and Depositary Receipts and a Special One-Time Distribution

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ALLSTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2022

ALLSTON, Mass., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, 2022, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSE MKT: NEN) will make its quarterly distribution to its Class A Limited Partners and holders of Depositary Receipts of record as of March 15, 2022. The quarterly distribution per Class A Limited Partnership Unit will be $9.60 per Unit. The quarterly distribution per Depositary Receipt will be $0.32. In additional to the quarterly distribution will be a special one-time distribution of $38.40 per Class A Unit and $1.28 per Depositary Receipt. Each Depositary Receipt represents a beneficial ownership of one-thirtieth of a Class A Partnership Unit. Depositary Receipts are listed on The NYSE MKT under the trading symbol "NEN".

favicon.png?sn=NE50805&sd=2022-02-02 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-england-realty-associates-announces-first-quarter-distribution-on-class-a-units-and-depositary-receipts-and-a-special-one-time-distribution-301474259.html

SOURCE New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE50805&Transmission_Id=202202021520PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE50805&DateId=20220202
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus