KWB Wealth Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, sells WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KWB Wealth. As of 2021Q4, KWB Wealth owns 90 stocks with a total value of $602 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,545,263 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 839,637 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,360,378 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,393,446 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) - 1,607,385 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KWB Wealth initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.34 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $90.97. The stock is now traded at around $83.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $138.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.27 and $2.23, with an estimated average price of $1.76. The stock is now traded at around $1.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KWB Wealth added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 94.13%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 425,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KWB Wealth added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 564,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KWB Wealth added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 141.33%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KWB Wealth sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.