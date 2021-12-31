Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

KWB Wealth Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company KWB Wealth (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, sells WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregat, PayPal Holdings Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KWB Wealth. As of 2021Q4, KWB Wealth owns 90 stocks with a total value of $602 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KWB Wealth's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kwb+wealth/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KWB Wealth
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,545,263 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 839,637 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,360,378 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,393,446 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) - 1,607,385 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $100.05 and $114, with an estimated average price of $108.65. The stock is now traded at around $114.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

KWB Wealth initiated holding in First Trust Water ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.34 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $90.97. The stock is now traded at around $83.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $138.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,535 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Outlook Therapeutics Inc (OTLK)

KWB Wealth initiated holding in Outlook Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.27 and $2.23, with an estimated average price of $1.76. The stock is now traded at around $1.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

KWB Wealth added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 94.13%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 425,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

KWB Wealth added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.28%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $31.11, with an estimated average price of $30.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 564,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

KWB Wealth added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 141.33%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

KWB Wealth sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of KWB Wealth. Also check out:

1. KWB Wealth's Undervalued Stocks
2. KWB Wealth's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KWB Wealth's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KWB Wealth keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus