Arcosa, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) (“Arcosa” or the “Company”), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after markets close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

The Company will host an earnings call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The call can be accessed as follows:

Webcast and slide presentation: https%3A%2F%2Fir.arcosa.com The slides will be available for download in advance of the call Dial in: Domestic 800-459-5343 International 203‑518-9553 Conference ID ARCOSA Passcode 842365

A recording of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 10, 2022 by dialing 800-938-2113 for domestic callers and 402‑220‑1118 for international callers. A replay will also be available for one year on the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.arcosa.com%2Fnews-events%2Fevents-presentations.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products segment, the Engineered Structures segment, and the Transportation Products segment. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.

