CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION PROVIDES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 3, 2022

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) today announced that it will release its 2021 fourth quarter and full year operational and financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results has been scheduled on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 5605595.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.




