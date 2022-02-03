CME Group Inc. Names Slate of Director Nominees

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. today announced its slate of candidates for its board of directors for election at the company's annual meeting to be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The board of directors recommends the Class A and Class B shareholders voting together elect the following individuals to the board:



Terrence A. Duffy , 63, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group

, 63, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CME Group Timothy S. Bitsberger , 62, Retired Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group; Former Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Freddie Mac; U.S. Treasury Department (2001-2005)

, 62, Retired Managing Director and Portfolio Specialist, The TCW Group; Former Senior Vice President and Treasurer of Freddie Mac; U.S. Treasury Department (2001-2005) Charles P. Carey , 68, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group; Principal of HC Technologies, LLC

, 68, Former Vice Chairman, CME Group; Principal of HC Technologies, LLC Dennis H. Chookaszian , 78, Former Chairman, Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council; Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNA Insurance Companies

, 78, Former Chairman, Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council; Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CNA Insurance Companies Bryan T. Durkin , 61, Former President, CME Group

, 61, Former President, CME Group Ana Dutra , 57, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, The Executives' Club of Chicago

, 57, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, The Executives' Club of Martin J. Gepsman , 69, Independent Broker and Trader

, 69, Independent Broker and Trader Larry G. Gerdes , 73, Chief Executive Officer, Pursuant Health; General Partner of Gerdes Huff Investments

, 73, Chief Executive Officer, Pursuant Health; General Partner of Gerdes Huff Investments Daniel R. Glickman , 77, Lead Director of CME Group Board; Senior Advisor to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition; Former Executive Director, Aspen Institute's Congressional Program; Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (1995-2001); Member of Congress, Kansas (1977-1995)

, 77, Lead Director of CME Group Board; Senior Advisor to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition; Former Executive Director, Congressional Program; Senior Fellow, Bipartisan Policy Center; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture (1995-2001); Member of Congress, (1977-1995) Daniel G. Kaye , 67, CPA, Retired Partner, Ernst & Young LLP

, 67, CPA, Retired Partner, Ernst & Young LLP Phyllis M. Lockett , 56, Chief Executive Officer, LEAP Innovations

, 56, Chief Executive Officer, LEAP Innovations Deborah J. Lucas , 63, Sloan Professor of Finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management ; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy

, 63, Sloan Professor of Finance at the ; Director of the MIT Golub Center for Finance and Policy Terry L. Savage , 77, Nationally-Syndicated Financial Columnist and Author; President, Terry Savage Productions, Ltd.

, 77, Nationally-Syndicated Financial Columnist and Author; President, Terry Savage Productions, Ltd. Rahael Seifu, 40, Senior Counsel, Google LLC

William R. Shepard , 75, President and Founder, Shepard International, Inc.

, 75, President and Founder, Shepard International, Inc. Howard J. Siegel , 65, Independent Trader

, 65, Independent Trader Dennis A. Suskind , 79, Retired Partner, Goldman Sachs & Co.

In addition, the CME Group Nominating and Governance Committee is recommending the following individuals for election by CME Group's Class B shareholders.

Three (3) directors will be elected by the Class B-1 shareholders from the following nominees:



William W. Hobert , 58, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC

, 58, Managing Director and Founder, WH Trading LLC Patrick J. Mulchrone , 64, Independent Trader

, 64, Independent Trader Robert J. Tierney , 46, Managing Member and Owner, Kore Trading LLC

Two (2) directors will be elected by the Class B-2 shareholders from the following nominees:



Michael G. Dennis , 41, Principal and Chief Commercial Officer, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC

, 41, Principal and Chief Commercial Officer, ABN AMRO Clearing Chicago LLC Patrick W. Maloney , 60, Independent Floor Broker

, 60, Independent John (Jack) D. Newhouse, Jr. , 43, Partner, Gator Trading Partners, LLC

One (1) director will be elected by the Class B-3 shareholders from the following nominee:



Elizabeth A. Cook , 61, Independent Broker and Trader

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex ® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively.Dow Jones, Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and S&P are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and S&P/Dow Jones Indices LLC, as the case may be, and have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-inc-names-slate-of-director-nominees-301474790.html

SOURCE CME Group