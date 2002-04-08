XR Immersive Tech Files Two Full Patent Applications for its Hyper-Immersive Standalone VR Technology

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc. (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) ( FNTTF) is pleased to announce that on January 19, 2022, it filed two full patent applications for its patent-pending technology with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. These applications add to the Company’s growing patent portfolio as the Company has previously filed U.S. provisional patent applications for its technology. The Company elected to file these Canadian patent applications in priority to U.S. Patent office filings, to further protect its valuable intellectual property (“IP”) as it continues to innovate and pursue development of cutting edge VR/AR technology to support sales growth and opportunities for both clients looking to provide hyper-immersive experiences and for creators of the Metaverse.



The first Canadian patent application is titled “System and Method for Plug and Play VR” and covers the overall UNCONTAINED VR gaming package including, but not limited to, customer viewing, on-site installation, overall coordination, competitive gameplay, blockchain-based rewards tokens and integration of all these features with immersive effects.

The second Canadian patent application is titled “System and Method for Immersive Effects” and covers Immersive Tech's unique intellectual property around providing immersive effects for different experiences which include, but are not limited to, virtual reality gaming.

Tim Bieber, CEO of the Company states, “These full patent applications are a significant milestone that indicates the potential of the Company’s technology to deliver cutting edge VR to create a unique hyper-immersive experience for users. Protecting our IP is extremely important to us as we believe our patent-pending UNCONTAINED platform and technology has unparalleled opportunities for growth world-wide. We are working diligently to maximize the commercial opportunities our technology affords us and for creation of shareholder value.”

The team behind Immersive Tech is a blend of accomplished executives coming together under CEO, Tim Bieber (BroadbandTV, CBS Interactive), Director of Franchise Development, Steven Dooner (The VOID, Walt Disney Imagineering, Universal Studios Japan), Kevin Williams (Walt Disney Imagineering, Spider Entertainment), Dan Burgar (VRAR Association President, Shape Immersive), Lance Priebe (co-founder Club Penguin, Disney Interactive) as well as its Directors Alvin Wang Graylin (HTC China President, Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance President).

ABOUT XR IMMERSIVE TECH INC.

Immersive Tech (formerly Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc.) is building the industry's premier location-based Metaverse Platform. Since 2016 the Company has been an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) entertainment attractions. With its Hardware Platform UNCONTAINED and its Software Platform Uncontained/OS and its growing network of over 300 VR operators through Synthesis VR, the Company helps its stakeholders build user experiences unmatched in realism, depth and immersion. The Company builds experiences on its platforms for some of the world's largest companies including: Intel, Bayer, Capital One, Scotia Bank, the US Food and Drug Administration, Allegiant Airlines and more.

