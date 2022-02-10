Evolution Petroleum Announces Second Fiscal Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021 (its second fiscal quarter of 2022), after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. An investor conference call to review the results will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central). The call will be hosted by Jason Brown, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Ryan Stash, Chief Financial Officer. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. Eastern (1:00 p.m. Central)

Call: Provide access code of 526210 after dialing:

888-506-0062 (Toll free United States & Canada)

973-528-0011 (International)

To listen live via webcast, click the link https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2188/44514 or go to the Company's website at www.evolutionpetroleum.com. An audio replay will be available on Evolution's website following the call. An audio replay will also be available two hours after the end of the conference call through May 11, 2022 and will be accessible by dialing 877-481-4010 (Toll free United States & Canada); 919-882-2331 (International) with the replay pin number of 44514.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and natural gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Our assets include our non-operated interests in the Barnett Shale in North Texas, a CO 2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field, a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome field, and our interest in newly acquired properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.evolutionpetroleum.com.

Company Contacts

Jason Brown, President & CEO

Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO

(713) 935-0122

[email protected]

[email protected]

