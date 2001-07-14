Pediatrix® Expands Presence in Florida Through Affiliation with 13-Clinic Pediatric Urgent Care Practice

Mednax, Inc. (NYSE: MD) and its affiliated practices operating as Pediatrix® Medical Group (Pediatrix), the nation’s leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, children and babies, today announced the acquisition of Night Lite Pediatrics, LLC (Night Lite Orlando or NLO), a private 13-clinic pediatric urgent care practice based in Orlando, Florida.

Founded in 2005, Night Lite Orlando is a well-established provider of pediatric urgent care and telemedicine services as well as COVID-19 testing and vaccines. Comprising 30 physicians, 11 advanced practice providers, 83 clinic support staff and 69 administrative staff, the group serves patients at 13 locations throughout Florida including the Greater Orlando area, Jacksonville, Melbourne and Port St. Lucie.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Otegbeye and the Night Lite Orlando team to the Pediatrix family,” said Mark Ordan, chief executive officer of Mednax. “This partnership marks significant progress in the company’s plan to transform and develop innovative pediatric primary and urgent care clinics throughout the country, powered by Brave Care technology. These reputable pediatric urgent care clinics are located where we already have a strong multispecialty presence, which will enable us to expand access to high-quality care for children and families in Florida and beyond.”

“We believe we have a care proposition for children and young adults that will enhance care in terms of quality, cost and time efficiency, and Pediatrix is a leader in this space with a solid history of making pediatric practices even stronger,” said Ayodeji Otegbeye, M.D., president and founder of Night Lite Orlando, who will serve as medical director for the practice. “We see Mr. Ordan and Pediatrix as being visionary and there is no better partner that we can have than people focused in this area – it makes for a really good relationship. We are excited about what is to come and the potential we have to change the care paradigm in pediatrics.”

NLO will soon be rebranded as Pediatrix along with the company’s existing affiliated practices, including eight NightLight urgent care clinics in Houston, Texas.

This was a cash transaction, and it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings. No additional terms of the transaction were disclosed.

ABOUT MEDNAX

