Xebec Signs Supply Agreement with Air Liquide for North American Based Helium Projects

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of sustainable gas technologies, is pleased to announce today that it has signed an agreement for the exclusive supply of Xebec’s pressure swing adsorption (“PSA”) technology to Air Liquide Advanced Technology US, part of the Air Liquide group (EPA: AI), a world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, for North American based helium projects.

The partnership will allow both companies to combine each other’s proprietary technologies. Xebec’s robust PSA platform will be deployed alongside Air Liquide’s membrane technology to create a two-stage system that efficiently purifies helium from geological sources.

The agreement follows two recent PSA orders for projects in North America. Xebec is expected to benefit from the scale and resources that Air Liquide offers as one of the world’s largest industrial gas companies and a major player in the helium purification sale of equipment market in North America.

“We are excited to be working with Air Liquide as an exclusive technology partner for their helium projects in North America,” stated Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, CEO and President of Xebec Adsorption Inc. “What is unique about our PSA platform is that it can be applied to other gases besides hydrogen, renewable natural gas and CO 2 as customers look to drive efficiencies and reduce emissions.”

“Helium is a critical industry gas used in semiconductors, healthcare and space exploration. This partnership will help address demand and ensure North American supply security of the gas. Ultimately, we are building on the success from our first project in Saskatchewan, Canada’s largest helium purification facility, and look forward to many more to come,” he added.

Building on the success of Canada's largest helium purification facility in Saskatchewan

On April 27, 2021, Canada’s largest helium purification facility located near Battle Creek, Saskatchewan opened. The $32 million facility is expected to produce more than 50 million cubic feet per year of purified helium for commercial sale. Xebec supplied the PSA technology for this project, which along with Air Liquide’s membrane technology, created a two-stage configuration that enabled the purification of helium to Grade-A specification (99.997% or greater purity).

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of sustainable gas solutions used in energy, mobility and industrial applications. The company specializes in deploying a portfolio of proprietary technologies for the distributed production of hydrogen, renewable natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen. By focusing on environmentally responsible gas generation, Xebec has helped thousands of customers around the world reduce their carbon footprints and operating costs. Headquartered in Québec, Canada, Xebec has a worldwide presence with eight manufacturing facilities, thirteen Cleantech Service Centers and five sales offices spanning over four continents. Xebec trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: XBC). For more information, xebecinc.com.

