Matrix IX Management Co. LLC Buys Markforged Holding Corp

New Purchases: MKFG,

Cambridge, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Markforged Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix IX Management Co. LLC. As of 2021Q4, Matrix IX Management Co. LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Markforged Holding Corp (MKFG) - 29,920,109 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

Matrix IX Management Co. LLC initiated holding in Markforged Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.79 and $7.39, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 29,920,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.