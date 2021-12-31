Matrix IX Management Co. LLC Buys Markforged Holding Corp

Cambridge, MA, based Investment company Matrix IX Management Co. LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Markforged Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix IX Management Co. LLC. As of 2021Q4, Matrix IX Management Co. LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Matrix IX Management Co. LLC. Also check out:
1. Matrix IX Management Co. LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matrix IX Management Co. LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matrix IX Management Co. LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matrix IX Management Co. LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: MKFG,
For the details of Matrix IX Management Co. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matrix+ix+management+co.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Matrix IX Management Co. LLC
- Markforged Holding Corp (MKFG) - 29,920,109 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Matrix IX Management Co. LLC initiated holding in Markforged Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.79 and $7.39, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 29,920,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Matrix IX Management Co. LLC. Also check out:
1. Matrix IX Management Co. LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matrix IX Management Co. LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matrix IX Management Co. LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matrix IX Management Co. LLC keeps buying