iFabric Corp Announces New Investor Relations Service Provider

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") ( TSX:IFA, Financial)( OTCQX:IFABF, Financial), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the "agreement") with Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") to provide investor relations consulting services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and applicable legislation.

Renmark will provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company effective February 1, 2022. Renmark does not own or control any common shares in the Company.

Renmark is a full-service investor relations firm representing small, medium and large cap companies trading on all North American exchanges, with offices in Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Montreal. Renmark specializes in working with listed companies that are looking to build, support or expand their existing investor relations strategy and capabilities.

"With United States Environmental Protection Agency approval of public health claims for PROTX2 treated fabrics anticipated in the current quarter, 2022 is shaping up to be a transformative year for iFabric," said Hylton Karon President and CEO of iFabric. "We look forward to working with the Renmark team to increase our investor outreach, particularly in the United States," concluded Mr. Karon.

ABOUT iFABRIC CORP:

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and currently has 29.6 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to, the development potential of the company's products and its current or future sales or earnings results.

The statements regarding the pending United States Environmental Protection Agency approval are based on the assumption that the United States Environmental Protection Agents will meet its commitment to provide such approval. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time they were made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, delays in the approval process of third party regulatory bodies outside of the Company's control as well as the risk factors described in the Company's annual information form dated December 28, 2021 and other filings with the Canadian securities regulators available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

