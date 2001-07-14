Invacare Corporation Introduces Its Next Generation e-fix eco Power Assist Device to Transform the Manual Wheelchair

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) announced the introduction of its next generation of power assist devices – the e-fix eco.

The Alber™ e-fix eco Power Assist transforms a manual wheelchair into a portable power chair via a joystick, battery and in-wheel motors. Equipped with a new modern design for the wheel hub, color display, battery, and battery bag, the e-fix eco represents a significant upgrade from the previous generation. In addition, the eco features a clutch, multiple joystick options and energy recovering braking technology, which transfers power back into the battery.

The e-fix eco is a part of the e-fix family which offers numerous benefits to end-users including:

Enhanced Mobility and Independence – easy to take on and off a manual wheelchair for travel and more compact vehicles

– easy to take on and off a manual wheelchair for travel and more compact vehicles Convenience – power when you need it, or use the free-wheel mode to propel manually with ease

– power when you need it, or use the free-wheel mode to propel manually with ease Attendant Control – simple control unit mounts to the back canes to give a caregiver control of the chair for easier mobility

“Driven by our culture of innovation, we continue to expand our industry leading comprehensive portfolio of power assist devices. The new e-fix eco, our third new product in less than two years, follows successful launches of our award winning SMOOV® and e-motion™ Power Assist products. We are excited to showcase the e-fix eco’s improvements as we continue helping end-users in Making Life’s Experiences Possible®,” stated Michael Salvi, Invacare’s Director of Manual Mobility & Seating.

Both the standard e-fix and e-fix eco are available through dealers now. To learn more about all of Invacare’s industry leading power assist devices please visit: www.alber-usa.com or https%3A%2F%2Frehab.invacare.com%2F.

About Invacare Corporation

Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.pro.invacare.com.

