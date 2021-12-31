Sculati Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc

- New Purchases: ARKK, TSLA, BSCO, QQQ, BF.B, BF.A, GM, SEDG,
- Added Positions: VV, BSCN, BSCM, BK, FNDE, XSLV, IHDG, CVX, NEM, KO, OHI, ADBE, GHC, V, REGN, AMLP, MRK, LMT, XMLV, DTN, SCHV, SE, XMMO, XSMO, SJI, INGR, INTC, JNJ, T, AKAM, ARCC, GS, PXH, MTUM, IBB, IRM, UNM, ORCL, RWT, SWKS, FB, SBUX, DIS, WMT, DWM, JEF, RACE, GOOGL, SHOP,
- Reduced Positions: BX, PSR, GE, JPM, PG, ATVI, HD, LOW, L, GIM, SCHH,
- Sold Out: BSCL, PTON,
For the details of Sculati Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sculati+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sculati Wealth Management, LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 50,332 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,204 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 177,068 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,951 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 41,873 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $72.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $915.592200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $355.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 589 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)
Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.A)
Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $66.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Sculati Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.40%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 63,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
Sculati Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.35%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 66,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Sculati Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 65.07%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (DTN)
Sculati Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $93.29 and $101.13, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Sculati Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Sculati Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.
