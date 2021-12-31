Sculati Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: ARKK, TSLA, BSCO, QQQ, BF.B, BF.A, GM, SEDG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Tesla Inc, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sculati Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Sculati Wealth Management, LLC owns 107 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 50,332 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,204 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 177,068 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,951 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 41,873 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $72.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $915.592200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,288 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $355.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $66.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 110.40%. The purchase prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 63,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.35%. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $21.38, with an estimated average price of $21.36. The stock is now traded at around $21.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 66,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 65.07%. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $62.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 12,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $93.29 and $101.13, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $101.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sculati Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.