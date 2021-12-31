Oak Management Corp Buys NextNav Inc, Enjoy Technology Inc

For the details of OAK MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OAK MANAGEMENT CORP
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) - 28,639,059 shares, 37.85% of the total portfolio.
- 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM) - 5,872,919 shares, 35.98% of the total portfolio.
- NextNav Inc (NN) - 5,790,823 shares, 17.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY) - 5,264,509 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
Oak Management Corp initiated holding in NextNav Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.69%. The holding were 5,790,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Oak Management Corp initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 5,264,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.
