Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Oak Management Corp Buys NextNav Inc, Enjoy Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oak Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys NextNav Inc, Enjoy Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Oak Management Corp owns 4 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OAK MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OAK MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) - 28,639,059 shares, 37.85% of the total portfolio.
  2. 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM) - 5,872,919 shares, 35.98% of the total portfolio.
  3. NextNav Inc (NN) - 5,790,823 shares, 17.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY) - 5,264,509 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: NextNav Inc (NN)

Oak Management Corp initiated holding in NextNav Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.69%. The holding were 5,790,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enjoy Technology Inc (ENJY)

Oak Management Corp initiated holding in Enjoy Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.1 and $11, with an estimated average price of $6.81. The stock is now traded at around $3.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.48%. The holding were 5,264,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of OAK MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. OAK MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. OAK MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OAK MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OAK MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus