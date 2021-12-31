Brightline Capital Management, Llc Buys Kaiser Aluminum Corp

Investment company Brightline Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Kaiser Aluminum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightline Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Brightline Capital Management, Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 200,000 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio.
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 260,000 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio.
- Arconic Corp (ARNC) - 520,000 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio.
- The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 410,000 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio.
- The Chemours Co (CC) - 465,000 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio.
Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.23 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $100.95. The stock is now traded at around $93.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
