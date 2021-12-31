Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Brightline Capital Management, Llc Buys Kaiser Aluminum Corp

Investment company Brightline Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Kaiser Aluminum Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brightline Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Brightline Capital Management, Llc owns 13 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
  • New Purchases: KALU,
  • Added Positions: GLNG,

These are the top 5 holdings of BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 200,000 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 260,000 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio.
  3. Arconic Corp (ARNC) - 520,000 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio.
  4. The Mosaic Co (MOS) - 410,000 shares, 9.89% of the total portfolio.
  5. The Chemours Co (CC) - 465,000 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)

Brightline Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.23 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $100.95. The stock is now traded at around $93.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 81,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



