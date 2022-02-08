kidpik Launches New Spring 2022 Kids' Clothing Subscription Boxes

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) ("kidpik" or the "Company"), the #1 clothing subscription box for kids as voted by My Subscription Addiction, today announced the launch of its new Spring 2022 collection.

s time-saving subscription service delivers curated, personalized fashion in a box filled with surprise outfits, allowing parents to swap the stress of in-store shopping trips for the convenience of a free at home try-on experience.

Trending for Spring 2022

Kidpik's new Spring collection offers stylish options ranging from trendy activewear and loungewear sets crafted in super soft fleece to head-to-toe dressy outfits that are styled and ready to wear for the Spring holidays ahead. Collection highlights include printed fleece hoodies for boys in fresh spring patterns and flared and distressed denim for girls.

"Our Spring collection is bright, fun and offers fashionable must-haves we feel kids will be excited to wear. Parents can subscribe to receive a Spring wardrobe refresh for their growing kids monthly or seasonally, and expertly styled, personalized outfits will be delivered to their door. Everything in the box is designed to mix-and-match, so our service saves parents time and simplifies morning routines by filling kids' closets with an on-trend wardrobe they can style freely," said Ezra Dabah, kidpik's CEO.

Curated and Convenient Subscription Boxes

Those interested in getting styled by kidpik can subscribe to the company's popular subscription service to receive free styling and curated outfits delivered to their door.

Kidpik's subscription boxes include 8 items that mix-and-match to create 3 outfits, including shoes. The average item is just $15 when the keep-all 30% discount is applied. Trying kidpik is entirely risk free: there is no styling fee, and members can try the items on at home before they decide what to buy and send back any unwanted items for free.

Travel in Style: Vacation Boxes are Back

The brand's fan favorite vacation boxes are back and ready for takeoff. Kidpik's vacation boxes include complete outfits that have kids covered for all their spring break activities from day to night. Parents can pack the box and go! Each box is filled with warm weather staples, including swimwear, a daytime outfit and an outfit for dinner, and is available with no subscription required.

Shop the Look

Kidpik also allows customers to shop on their own through the company's e-commerce site, kidpik SHOP. Shoppers can browse by item, category and outfits, and click to buy their favorite items and fashion basics from the brand's new Spring arrivals.

Kidpik delivers an effortless way for parents to get kids styled and ready for the new season ahead. Visit www.kidpik.com to subscribe, and shop.kidpik.com to shop outfits and items with no subscription required.

About KIDPIK Corp.

Founded in 2016, kidpik (NASDAQ: PIK) is an online clothing subscription box for kids, offering mix-&-match, expertly styled outfits that are curated based on each member's style preferences. Kidpik delivers a surprise box monthly or seasonally, providing an effortless shopping experience for parents and a fun discovery for kids. Each seasonal collection is designed in-house by a team with decades of experience designing childrenswear. Kidpik combines the expertise of fashion stylists with proprietary data science and technology to translate kids' unique style preferences into surprise boxes of curated outfits. We also sell our branded clothing and footwear through our e-commerce website, shop.kidpik.com/. For more information, visit www.kidpik.com.

