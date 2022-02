Unique Fabricating's Auburn Hills Facility Secures Prestigious Q1 Certification from Ford

Industry Certification Demonstrates Quality and Customer Satisfaction; Positions Company as Preferred Supplier

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets, today announced that its Auburn Hills, Michigan facility has met the requirements of Q1 certification, effective January 26, 2022. This certification is a validation of Unique Fabricating's high-levels of service, quality, and customer satisfaction scores, and positions this facility to be awarded business as a preferred vendor when bidding against uncertified competitors.

To qualify, companies must simultaneously achieve the following:

Zero customer quality complaints/notifications and no open corrective actions

Best in class PPM measures

Written endorsements from: Ford Customer Service Division, Ford Supplier Technical Assistance, and Ford Material Planning & Logistics

Third-party Certification to IATF 16949 and ISO 14001 and compliance to MMOG/LE achieving level A

Approved Manufacturing Site Assessment

An excellent shipping history with no stop shipments or field actions

PPM less than 150% of Commodity Average for both production and service

Maintain delivery performance above an 81 score for both production and service each month

"As Unique Fabricating has always been committed to the highest customer service levels including quality and on-time delivery especially in these very challenging times, receiving Ford's Q1 certification validates our efforts," commented Doug Cain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Unique Fabricating. "The team at our Auburn Hills facility worked tirelessly over many months to meet these stringent requirements. We are in the process of securing Q1 certification at our facilities in Querétaro, Mexico and then LaFayette, Georgia, to further bolster our relationship with Ford and strengthen our ability to win business with various automakers."

About Unique Fabricating, Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB) engineers and manufactures components for customers in the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets. The Company's solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness ("NVH") management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique leverages proprietary manufacturing processes, including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning ("HVAC"), seals, engine covers, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets, glove box liners, personal protection equipment, and packaging. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.uniquefab.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or to future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's or the Company's industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by this press release. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "outlook," and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular the Section entitled "Risk Factors", as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in our periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Unique Fabricating does not intend to update this information, unless required by law. Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this press release.

