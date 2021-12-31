Manitou Investment Management Ltd. Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L, The Walt Disney Co, Sells APA Corp, 3M Co, Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: ROP, LLDTF,
- Added Positions: BAMR, BRK.B, DIS, CMCSA, XRAY, RY, BNS, RCI, JNJ, SU, USB, GOOGL, BAM, ENB, TRI, CNQ, JPM, CNI, SHW, TD, WFC, CME, BMO, BCE,
- Reduced Positions: V, BUD,
- Sold Out: APA, MMM, FB,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 234,384 shares, 11.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.11%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,573 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 156,030 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 714,891 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) - 654,781 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60%
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $445.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 51,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLDTF)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $0.58 and $0.71, with an estimated average price of $0.64. The stock is now traded at around $0.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,541,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L (BAMR)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners L by 1213.50%. The purchase prices were between $55.63 and $63.56, with an estimated average price of $60.34. The stock is now traded at around $56.660100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 273,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $142.148800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 109,579 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 353,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 121.90%. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $49.64, with an estimated average price of $46.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 58,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 87,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 41.63%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45. The stock is now traded at around $28.600100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 158,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Manitou Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.
