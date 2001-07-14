Inseego Corp. Statement on Passage of the America COMPETES Act

Inseego Corp., a leader in 5G and intelligent device-to-cloud solutions, applauds the U.S House of Representatives on its passage of the America COMPETES Act, which contains important measures to improve U.S. supply chain resiliency, including funding for Open Radio Access Network (RAN) innovation.

By fostering a more diverse ecosystem of 5G suppliers, including U.S.-based companies developing Open RAN solutions, this legislation will help ensure a more stable and secure supply chain for the next-generation wireless networks that will connect citizens and critical broadband infrastructure in the U.S. and abroad.

“We commend the U.S. Congress for its commitment to American leadership in 5G through both the America COMPETES Act and the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA),” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor, “and we encourage Congress to reconcile differences in the bills and enact this important legislation. Open RAN technology will enable continuous innovation — the engine of our economy — and, together with other provisions in these Acts, will help make America more competitive and more secure.”

Inseego, a U.S.-based company and member of the Open RAN Policy Coalition (OPRC), is paving the way for new 5G innovations on many fronts:

supplying high-speed broadband solutions to unserved and underserved communities

bringing new innovations, efficiencies, and security to smart cities and infrastructure projects

empowering the U.S. Department of Defense with groundbreaking 5G technology

connecting first responders with fast, reliable, and low-latency communications

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative fixed and mobile broadband solutions and cloud platforms incorporate the most advanced technologies into a wide portfolio of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork.

