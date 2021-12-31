Beaumont Capital Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

New Purchases: SPAB, XLE, VEA, VBK, VO, AGZ, LQD, USIG, SCHP, VEU, VWOB, EFV, KCE, TLH, FENY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, sells Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Materials Select Sector SPDR, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beaumont Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Beaumont Capital Management, LLC owns 45 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 494,681 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. New Position WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE) - 256,805 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 86.03% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 42,382 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.74% Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP) - 88,414 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22% Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) - 121,059 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.49%

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.35 and $29.83, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.689000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.46%. The holding were 494,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 122,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.299400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 93,263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $251.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 15,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $240.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 17,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19. The stock is now traded at around $125.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 22,857 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 86.03%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.498200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 256,805 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 564.90%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $110.508700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 37,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 561.83%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $111.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 36,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 472.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 141,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Barclays Government/Credit Bond Fund by 476.63%. The purchase prices were between $120.17 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $121.36. The stock is now traded at around $117.124300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 30,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 242.97%. The purchase prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $35.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 117,166 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The sale prices were between $158.95 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $173.19.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The sale prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61.

Beaumont Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.