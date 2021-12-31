AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Proto Labs Inc, Incyte Corp, CDK Global Inc, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, Allstate Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: PRLB, HPQ, PG, AFL, CVX, NOC, VUG,
- Added Positions: INCY, CDK, EBS, TEVA, MRVL, VHT, VTV, VYM, VIG, CI, VOE, BMY, WBA, GILD, GSK, MMM, CHKP, NTAP, TROW, REGN, MDT, SYK, DOX, UPS, ABBV, WMT, VRTX, ABT, AMGN, ADI, JNJ, AZN, ITW, CHRW, CTAS, EXPD, EMR, VMW, KO, DLB, EBAY, MYGN, BEN, TDY, INTC, PYPL, LOW, DELL, XOM, NVS,
- Reduced Positions: T, VEU, ADBE, QQQ, HDV, URBN, AMAT, NFLX, NXGN, ORCL, SPY, HON, KLAC, WFC,
- Sold Out: PLTR, ALL, KD,
For the details of AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aimz+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 102,793 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,266 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 54,985 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 334,652 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 11,424 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Proto Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.63 and $77.16, with an estimated average price of $58.69. The stock is now traded at around $55.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 67,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HP Inc (HPQ)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $294.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 664 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $345.98 and $406.62, with an estimated average price of $372.6. The stock is now traded at around $384.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 530 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $56.13. The stock is now traded at around $66.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Incyte Corp (INCY)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Incyte Corp by 135.21%. The purchase prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 59,532 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CDK Global Inc (CDK)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CDK Global Inc by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.64 and $45.04, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $43.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 76,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06. The stock is now traded at around $46.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 73,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 38.32%. The purchase prices were between $7.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $8.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 239,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 37.45%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $251.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
AIMZ Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
