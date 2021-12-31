Share Andrew L. Buys BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, Invesco Senior Income Trust, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc

New Purchases: HYT, VVR, HIO, JQC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, Invesco Senior Income Trust, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Share Andrew L.. As of 2021Q4, Share Andrew L. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

EQT Corp (EQT) - 3,338,500 shares, 73.62% of the total portfolio. Archaea Energy Inc (LFG) - 980,000 shares, 18.11% of the total portfolio. Rice Acquisition Corp II (RONI.U) - 510,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Archaea Energy Inc (LFGWS) - 365,000 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.51% BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) - 11,610 shares, 0.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Share Andrew L. initiated holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.52 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Share Andrew L. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $4.51, with an estimated average price of $4.45. The stock is now traded at around $4.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Share Andrew L. initiated holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $5.28, with an estimated average price of $5.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Share Andrew L. initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.