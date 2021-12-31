Share Andrew L. Buys BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, Invesco Senior Income Trust, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Investment company Share Andrew L. (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc, Invesco Senior Income Trust, Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc, Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Share Andrew L.. As of 2021Q4, Share Andrew L. owns 8 stocks with a total value of $99 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Share Andrew L.
  1. EQT Corp (EQT) - 3,338,500 shares, 73.62% of the total portfolio.
  2. Archaea Energy Inc (LFG) - 980,000 shares, 18.11% of the total portfolio.
  3. Rice Acquisition Corp II (RONI.U) - 510,000 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio.
  4. Archaea Energy Inc (LFGWS) - 365,000 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.51%
  5. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT) - 11,610 shares, 0.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc (HYT)

Share Andrew L. initiated holding in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.52 and $12.43, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,610 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)

Share Andrew L. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $4.51, with an estimated average price of $4.45. The stock is now traded at around $4.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc (HIO)

Share Andrew L. initiated holding in Western Asset High Income Oppor Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.01 and $5.28, with an estimated average price of $5.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC)

Share Andrew L. initiated holding in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $6.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.



