WaFd Bank Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Employers 2022

Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the “Company”), parent company of Washington Federal Bank “WaFd Bank” today was recognized as one of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Employers+2022+by+Forbes.

America's Best Employers 2022 were identified in an independent survey taken by approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from respondents who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employer to friends and family.

“We’ve been working diligently to make WaFd Bank an employer of choice,” said Brent Beardall, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are truly humbled and honored to be chosen for this national award. We realize we are only as strong as our colleagues’ commitment to the WaFd Bank team. The strength of WaFd is our people, we genuinely care for our clients and one another. Thank you to our outstanding two thousand employees in the eight western states we serve.”

Beardall continued, “What makes WaFd such a great place to work? We take the same long-term perspective with our employees as we do with our clients. Having grown as a community bank for 105 years, we value our employees by investing in a healthy work-life balance, competitive compensation packages, continuous learning opportunities, vibrant and collaborative, team-oriented workspaces, hybrid work opportunities, a diverse workforce, transparent senior leadership and a mission-driven culture. People love working for WaFd Bank, and it shows.”

“I love working for WaFd Bank because of our fantastic leadership team,” said Jen Peterson, Senior Vice President of Lending operations at the downtown Seattle headquarters. Peterson, who has been with the company for 17 years, has grown her career from a teller to lead Lending Operations for the entire enterprise. Peterson continued, “They inspire employees and truly embody the WaFd saying ‘Love what you do. Make a difference.’ Because of the on-going education I’ve received while working for WaFd, I now volunteer as a treasurer for a local non-profit that provides resources to unhoused community members. I would recommend WaFd Bank to anyone looking for an inclusive and amazing work culture where you can be yourself and truly make a difference.”

Nevada Retail Division Manager and Senior Vice President Lynn Lundahl couldn’t agree more. “In all my time in banking, I have never worked with a company that was as committed as WaFd Bank to the financial success of each client, and to the professional success of each employee.” Lundahl sees how the company has instilled in each employee the motto, “Love what you do, and make a difference.” She added, “It is because of this,” she says, “that I don’t just work at a job, instead I live my passion every day.”

Lisa King, WaFd Bank's Chief People Officer, encourages people looking to either start their career in banking or make a career change to

About WaFd Bank

WaFd is a national bank with headquarters in Seattle, Washington and more than 200 branches in eight western states. To find out more about WaFd Bank, please visit the career page on our website www.wafdbank.com%2Fabout-us%2Fbanking-careers.

