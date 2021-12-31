AIGH Capital Management LLC Buys CyberOptics Corp, Everspin Technologies Inc, SCYNEXIS Inc, Sells EMCORE Corp, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Galera Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: MRAM, LTRX, MIRM, LPTH, NBSE, ARDX, CNTX, CNTX, HSDT, RZLT, NMTC, CLRB, ABEO, CGTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CyberOptics Corp, Everspin Technologies Inc, SCYNEXIS Inc, Lantronix Inc, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells EMCORE Corp, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Galera Therapeutics Inc, , O2Micro International during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, AIGH Capital Management LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 365,000 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.15% PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 1,005,000 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Photronics Inc (PLAB) - 1,240,869 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47% CyberOptics Corp (CYBE) - 499,017 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 328.10% Adtran Inc (ADTN) - 867,456 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74%

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Everspin Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.98 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $11.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 1,555,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Lantronix Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $7.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 688,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.05 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $22.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 337,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in LightPath Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.76 and $2.44, with an estimated average price of $2.06. The stock is now traded at around $2.660200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,370,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.6 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.35. The stock is now traded at around $1.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,000,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Ardelyx Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.86 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $1.18. The stock is now traded at around $0.767500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,401,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in CyberOptics Corp by 328.10%. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $48.49, with an estimated average price of $42.03. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 499,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SCYNEXIS Inc by 520.48%. The purchase prices were between $4.94 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.2. The stock is now traded at around $5.141200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 2,129,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc by 45.34%. The purchase prices were between $4.07 and $5.3, with an estimated average price of $4.73. The stock is now traded at around $3.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,339,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in DZS Inc by 20.72%. The purchase prices were between $10.9 and $16.22, with an estimated average price of $13.31. The stock is now traded at around $14.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,169,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $4.69 and $7.4, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $3.786500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 2,556,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp by 142.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.53 and $2.85, with an estimated average price of $2.06. The stock is now traded at around $1.850700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,214,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Galera Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $4.51 and $8.23, with an estimated average price of $7.66.

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $2.85 and $6.58, with an estimated average price of $4.28.

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in American Superconductor Corp. The sale prices were between $10.75 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $14.36.

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Amtech Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $8.62 and $15.51, with an estimated average price of $11.48.

AIGH Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Data I/O Corp. The sale prices were between $4.34 and $6.56, with an estimated average price of $5.32.