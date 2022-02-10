Business Warrior Provides Acquisition Status Update

Pending acquisition of award-winning marketing agency enters final stages

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Business Warrior Corp. (OTC PINK:BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announces it is in the final stages of its previously announced acquisition of an award-winning marketing agency.

The pending acquisition will benefit Business Warrior by:

Supporting continued corporate growth

Adding significant monthly recurring revenue

Improving the company's services offered to small businesses

Business Warrior is continuously looking to improve their marketing services and saw an opportunity to bring a reputable marketing company into its umbrella of small business solutions. The company has a history of working with this acquisition target and has identified an opportunity to expand on the relationship in order to bolster its current and future products.

"We expect to finalize the acquisition in the next 60 days and we couldn't be more excited," said Business Warrior CEO Rhett Doolittle. "This acquisition is a major part of our long-term strategy to help small businesses succeed. We are combining our SaaS solution, the lending platform we just launched, and the perfect amount of marketing services to give small businesses the ROI they've always dreamed of."

Business Warrior plans to announce more details regarding the acquisition once its audit is complete in early March.

For more information on the status of this acquisition and other company updates, view this message from CEO Rhett Doolittle.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business's online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit BusinessWarrior.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

