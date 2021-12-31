Amia Capital LLP Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vale SA, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

New Purchases: KWEB, XLE, VALE, TWTR,

KWEB, XLE, VALE, TWTR, Added Positions: PBR,

PBR, Reduced Positions: PSTH, BABA, FXI, LSXMA, LSXMK, EEM, BBL,

PSTH, BABA, FXI, LSXMA, LSXMK, EEM, BBL, Sold Out: HYG, SPY, UBS, GDX, TME, OTIS, DB, MRNA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vale SA, Twitter Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, UBS Group AG, VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amia Capital LLP. As of 2021Q4, Amia Capital LLP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $668 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Amia Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amia+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 2,000,000 shares, 32.63% of the total portfolio. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 2,000,000 shares, 32.63% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 250,000 shares, 17.76% of the total portfolio. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) - 579,710 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95% Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 485,516 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%

Amia Capital LLP initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $38.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amia Capital LLP initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amia Capital LLP initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amia Capital LLP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in UBS Group AG. The sale prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36.

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Amia Capital LLP reduced to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 54.03%. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Amia Capital LLP still held 137,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Amia Capital LLP reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 52.24%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Amia Capital LLP still held 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.