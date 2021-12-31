Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Amia Capital LLP Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vale SA, Sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Amia Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vale SA, Twitter Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, UBS Group AG, VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amia Capital LLP. As of 2021Q4, Amia Capital LLP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $668 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Amia Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amia+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Amia Capital LLP
  1. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 2,000,000 shares, 32.63% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 2,000,000 shares, 32.63% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 250,000 shares, 17.76% of the total portfolio.
  4. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) - 579,710 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%
  5. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 485,516 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Amia Capital LLP initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $38.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Amia Capital LLP initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $68.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vale SA (VALE)

Amia Capital LLP initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $17.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Amia Capital LLP initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

Sold Out: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in UBS Group AG. The sale prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Sold Out: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Amia Capital LLP sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Reduced: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

Amia Capital LLP reduced to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 54.03%. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.08%. Amia Capital LLP still held 137,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Amia Capital LLP reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 52.24%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Amia Capital LLP still held 16,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Amia Capital LLP. Also check out:

1. Amia Capital LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Amia Capital LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Amia Capital LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Amia Capital LLP keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus