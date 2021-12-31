Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Santa Monica Partners Lp Buys Tejon Ranch Co, Sells Owlet Inc, Synchronoss Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Santa Monica Partners Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Tejon Ranch Co, sells Owlet Inc, Synchronoss Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Santa Monica Partners Lp. As of 2021Q4, Santa Monica Partners Lp owns 20 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/santa+monica+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP
  1. Balchem Corp (BCPC) - 353,431 shares, 44.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 117,170 shares, 31.38% of the total portfolio.
  3. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) - 40,793 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio.
  4. Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 40,755 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
  5. Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 134,155 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
Added: Tejon Ranch Co (TRC)

Santa Monica Partners Lp added to a holding in Tejon Ranch Co by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $18.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 132,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Owlet Inc (OWLT)

Santa Monica Partners Lp sold out a holding in Owlet Inc. The sale prices were between $2.58 and $5, with an estimated average price of $3.78.

Sold Out: Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)

Santa Monica Partners Lp sold out a holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.23 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP. Also check out:

1. SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus