Santa Monica Partners Lp Buys Tejon Ranch Co, Sells Owlet Inc, Synchronoss Technologies Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tejon Ranch Co, sells Owlet Inc, Synchronoss Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Santa Monica Partners Lp. As of 2021Q4, Santa Monica Partners Lp owns 20 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SANTA MONICA PARTNERS LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/santa+monica+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Balchem Corp (BCPC) - 353,431 shares, 44.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.53% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 117,170 shares, 31.38% of the total portfolio. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) - 40,793 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Garmin Ltd (GRMN) - 40,755 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 134,155 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.

Santa Monica Partners Lp added to a holding in Tejon Ranch Co by 40.29%. The purchase prices were between $17.42 and $21.31, with an estimated average price of $18.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 132,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Santa Monica Partners Lp sold out a holding in Owlet Inc. The sale prices were between $2.58 and $5, with an estimated average price of $3.78.

Santa Monica Partners Lp sold out a holding in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $2.23 and $3.04, with an estimated average price of $2.54.