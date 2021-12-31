FS Capital Partners VI, LLC Buys Arhaus Inc

New Purchases: ARHS,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arhaus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FS Capital Partners VI, LLC. As of 2021Q4, FS Capital Partners VI, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Arhaus Inc (ARHS) - 30,524,202 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position

FS Capital Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Arhaus Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 30,524,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.