FS Capital Partners VI, LLC Buys Arhaus Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company FS Capital Partners VI, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Arhaus Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FS Capital Partners VI, LLC. As of 2021Q4, FS Capital Partners VI, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of FS Capital Partners VI, LLC.
1. FS Capital Partners VI, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FS Capital Partners VI, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FS Capital Partners VI, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FS Capital Partners VI, LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: ARHS,
These are the top 5 holdings of FS Capital Partners VI, LLC
- Arhaus Inc (ARHS) - 30,524,202 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
FS Capital Partners VI, LLC initiated holding in Arhaus Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.42 and $13.58, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 30,524,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.
