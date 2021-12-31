Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC Buys Coinbase Global Inc, SmartRent Inc

For the details of Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spark+growth+management+partners+ii%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 605,778 shares, 46.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SmartRent Inc (SMRT) - 11,715,137 shares, 34.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 2,115,352 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio.
Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $204.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.45%. The holding were 605,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SmartRent Inc (SMRT)
Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC initiated holding in SmartRent Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.46%. The holding were 11,715,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC.
