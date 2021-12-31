Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC Buys Coinbase Global Inc, SmartRent Inc

New Purchases: COIN, SMRT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coinbase Global Inc, SmartRent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 605,778 shares, 46.45% of the total portfolio. New Position SmartRent Inc (SMRT) - 11,715,137 shares, 34.46% of the total portfolio. New Position JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 2,115,352 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio.

Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $204.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.45%. The holding were 605,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC initiated holding in SmartRent Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.46%. The holding were 11,715,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.