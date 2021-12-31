Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC Buys Coinbase Global Inc, SmartRent Inc

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Coinbase Global Inc, SmartRent Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $329 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spark+growth+management+partners+ii%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC
  1. Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 605,778 shares, 46.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. SmartRent Inc (SMRT) - 11,715,137 shares, 34.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. JFrog Ltd (FROG) - 2,115,352 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $204.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 46.45%. The holding were 605,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SmartRent Inc (SMRT)

Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC initiated holding in SmartRent Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $14.02, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $9.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.46%. The holding were 11,715,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC. Also check out:

1. Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spark Growth Management Partners II, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus