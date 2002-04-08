IsoPlexis to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

BRANFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IsoPlexis Corporation ( ISO), the Superhuman Cell Company, today announced the company will be participating in the following investor conferences.

Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference, Virtual Fireside Chat on Wednesday, February 16 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Cowen 42 nd Annual Health Care Conference, Virtual

Annual Health Care Conference, Virtual Fireside Chat on Wednesday, March 9 at 6:10 a.m. Pacific Time / 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, March 15th at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts on the “Investors” section of the company website at: www.isoplexis.com.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis is the Superhuman Cell company.

IsoPlexis’ systems uniquely identify a comprehensive range of multifunctional single cells, i.e. the superhero cells in the human body. These cells enable researchers to understand and predict disease progression, treatment resistance and therapeutic efficacy to advance all of human health.

IsoPlexis has been named Top Innovation or Design by The Scientist Magazine, Fierce, BIG Innovation, Red Dot and multiple others. The IsoPlexis platform is used globally by researchers, including those at the top 15 global pharmaceutical companies and at two-thirds of leading U.S. comprehensive cancer centers.

