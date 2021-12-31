Mayfield XIII Management (UGP), Ltd., a Cayman Isl Buys Poshmark Inc, Couchbase Inc, SentinelOne Inc

New Purchases: POSH, BASE, S, S,

Investment company Mayfield XIII Management (UGP), Ltd., a Cayman Isl Current Portfolio ) buys Poshmark Inc, Couchbase Inc, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mayfield XIII Management (UGP), Ltd., a Cayman Isl. As of 2021Q4, Mayfield XIII Management (UGP), Ltd., a Cayman Isl owns 3 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mayfield XIII Management (UGP), Ltd., a Cayman Islands Exempted Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mayfield+xiii+management+%28ugp%29%2C+ltd.%2C+a+cayman+islands+exempted+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

Poshmark Inc (POSH) - 15,748,793 shares, 74.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Couchbase Inc (BASE) - 3,341,480 shares, 23.32% of the total portfolio. New Position SentinelOne Inc (S) - 120,705 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. New Position SentinelOne Inc (S) - 120,705 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mayfield XIII Management (UGP), Ltd., a Cayman Isl initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 74.98%. The holding were 15,748,793 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayfield XIII Management (UGP), Ltd., a Cayman Isl initiated holding in Couchbase Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.32%. The holding were 3,341,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayfield XIII Management (UGP), Ltd., a Cayman Isl initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 120,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mayfield XIII Management (UGP), Ltd., a Cayman Isl initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 120,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.