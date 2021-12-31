Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Washington University Buys Coupang Inc, Sells Guidewire Software Inc

Investment company Washington University (Current Portfolio) buys Coupang Inc, sells Guidewire Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington University. As of 2021Q4, Washington University owns 6 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
  1. Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 5,432,808 shares, 44.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.40%
  2. Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 1,785,714 shares, 33.42% of the total portfolio.
  3. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 150,000 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio.
  4. Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 281,689 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.09%
  5. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (MEKA) - 700,000 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio.
Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Washington University added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 101.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.51%. The holding were 5,432,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.



