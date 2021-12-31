Washington University Buys Coupang Inc, Sells Guidewire Software Inc

Investment company Washington University (Current Portfolio) buys Coupang Inc, sells Guidewire Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington University. As of 2021Q4, Washington University owns 6 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY. Also check out:
1. WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY's Undervalued Stocks
2. WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY keeps buying
For the details of WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/washington+university/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 5,432,808 shares, 44.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.40%
- Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 1,785,714 shares, 33.42% of the total portfolio.
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 150,000 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio.
- Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 281,689 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.09%
- MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (MEKA) - 700,000 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio.
Washington University added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 101.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.51%. The holding were 5,432,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY. Also check out:
1. WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY's Undervalued Stocks
2. WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY keeps buying