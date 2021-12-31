Washington University Buys Coupang Inc, Sells Guidewire Software Inc

Added Positions: CPNG,

CPNG, Reduced Positions: GWRE, CNF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coupang Inc, sells Guidewire Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington University. As of 2021Q4, Washington University owns 6 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) - 5,432,808 shares, 44.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.40% Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) - 1,785,714 shares, 33.42% of the total portfolio. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 150,000 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 281,689 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.09% MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (MEKA) - 700,000 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio.

Washington University added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 101.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $28.18. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.51%. The holding were 5,432,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.