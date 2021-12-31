ATOMVEST Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Uber Technologies Inc

New Purchases: BABA,

BABA, Added Positions: UPWK,

UPWK, Reduced Positions: UBER,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ATOMVEST Ltd. As of 2021Q4, ATOMVEST Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $92 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 1,943,412 shares, 71.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 122,500 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. New Position Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 273,174 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54%

ATOMVEST Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $124.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.75%. The holding were 122,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.