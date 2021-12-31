Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd Buys Pinterest Inc, Wayfair Inc, Sells Overstock.com Inc, ACV Auctions Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

For the details of Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/half+sky+capital+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 2,042,945 shares, 37.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.42%
- Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 5,555,986 shares, 23.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79%
- General Mills Inc (GIS) - 550,189 shares, 18.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.11%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 70,371 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.03%
- Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) - 292,493 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.64%
Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.965400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 2,042,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd. Also check out:
1. Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd keeps buying