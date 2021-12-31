Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd Buys Pinterest Inc, Wayfair Inc, Sells Overstock.com Inc, ACV Auctions Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: W,

W, Added Positions: PINS, VIPS,

PINS, VIPS, Reduced Positions: OSTK, FB, GIS,

OSTK, FB, GIS, Sold Out: ACVA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pinterest Inc, Wayfair Inc, sells Overstock.com Inc, ACV Auctions Inc, Meta Platforms Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd owns 6 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/half+sky+capital+%28uk%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 2,042,945 shares, 37.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.42% Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 5,555,986 shares, 23.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79% General Mills Inc (GIS) - 550,189 shares, 18.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.11% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 70,371 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.03% Overstock.com Inc (OSTK) - 292,493 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.64%

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Wayfair Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.510100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 21.42%. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.965400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 2,042,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Half Sky Capital (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.