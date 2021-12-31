Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Versant Venture Management, LLC Buys Minerva Surgical Inc, Sells Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aprea Therapeutics Inc,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Versant Venture Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Minerva Surgical Inc, sells Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aprea Therapeutics Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Versant Venture Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Versant Venture Management, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Versant Venture Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/versant+venture+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Versant Venture Management, LLC
  1. Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) - 3,561,150 shares, 24.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.1%
  2. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 498,558 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio.
  3. Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 4,959,769 shares, 16.84% of the total portfolio.
  4. Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) - 2,320,381 shares, 14.73% of the total portfolio.
  5. Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) - 617,727 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Minerva Surgical Inc (UTRS)

Versant Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Minerva Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,673,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Aprea Therapeutics Inc (APRE)

Versant Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.87 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.39.

Sold Out: (FLXN)

Versant Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.



