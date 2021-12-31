Versant Venture Management, LLC Buys Minerva Surgical Inc, Sells Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aprea Therapeutics Inc,

New Purchases: UTRS,

UTRS, Reduced Positions: CRNX, GRTS,

CRNX, GRTS, Sold Out: APRE, FLXN,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Minerva Surgical Inc, sells Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aprea Therapeutics Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Versant Venture Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Versant Venture Management, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Versant Venture Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/versant+venture+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) - 3,561,150 shares, 24.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.1% CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 498,558 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio. Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 4,959,769 shares, 16.84% of the total portfolio. Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) - 2,320,381 shares, 14.73% of the total portfolio. Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) - 617,727 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio.

Versant Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Minerva Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,673,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Versant Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.87 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.39.

Versant Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.