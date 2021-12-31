Versant Venture Management, LLC Buys Minerva Surgical Inc, Sells Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aprea Therapeutics Inc,

For the details of Versant Venture Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/versant+venture+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Versant Venture Management, LLC
- Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) - 3,561,150 shares, 24.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.1%
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) - 498,558 shares, 20.21% of the total portfolio.
- Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 4,959,769 shares, 16.84% of the total portfolio.
- Aligos Therapeutics Inc (ALGS) - 2,320,381 shares, 14.73% of the total portfolio.
- Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) - 617,727 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio.
Versant Venture Management, LLC initiated holding in Minerva Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.53 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $7.11. The stock is now traded at around $5.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 1,673,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Aprea Therapeutics Inc (APRE)
Versant Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $2.87 and $5.58, with an estimated average price of $4.39.Sold Out: (FLXN)
Versant Venture Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of Versant Venture Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Versant Venture Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Versant Venture Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Versant Venture Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Versant Venture Management, LLC keeps buying